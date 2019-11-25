World News
November 25, 2019 / 2:38 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australia PM says allegation of China interference disturbing

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that allegations in a media report that China had tried to install an agent in a parliamentary seat in Canberra were “deeply disturbing and troubling”.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, in a rare public statement, said it was already investigating the allegations reported by Channel 9 television.

“I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling,” Morrison said at a media conference, noting that ASIO’s investigation was ongoing.

