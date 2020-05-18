China says Australia minister should use appropriate channel to contact China counterpart

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham should use the appropriate channels if he wishes to speak with his Chinese counterpart.

Birmingham said during a television interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday that his request for discussions with Zhong Shan, China’s commerce minister, have not been met yet.

China, accusing Australia of playing “petty tricks” following Canberra’s call for an international investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, has recently suspended beef imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors and is considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of barley.