China in communications with Australia over trade disputes: commerce minister

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce minister Zhong Shan said the two countries are in communication when asked about Australia’s request to discuss beef and barley trade issues, amid escalating tensions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in May, Australia’s trade minister Simon Birmingham requested a telephone call with Zhong after four large beef exporters were suspended by Chinese customs authorities.

Beijing has also proposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley shipments amid souring ties over Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that emerged from China late last year.