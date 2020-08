China considering anti-subsidy probe into Australian wine exports: Australian minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) - China is considering launching an investigation into whether Australia has subsidised wine exports, Australia’s Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday.

China earlier said it has begun an anti-dumping investigation into imports of wine from Australia following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry last month.

Denying Australia has illegally dumped wine to China, Birmingham said Canberra has been told a second investigation into subsidies could be next.