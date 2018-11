Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne attends talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Australia can fully cooperate in the Pacific islands, the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi said on Thursday following a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Beijing.

Payne said Australia and China share an interest in regional growth and prosperity.