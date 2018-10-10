BMW's key China JV to build a third plant in Liaoning province: government website

BEIJING (Reuters) - BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, the German premium automaker’s main Chinese joint venture, will build a third plant in Shenyang city, Liaoning province, according to a statement on the website of China’s cabinet on Wednesday.

The move was discussed during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and BMW chief executive Harald Kruger.

BMW’s move comes at a time when the trade tensions between the United States and china made it difficult for BMW to efficiently import and sell U.S-produced SUVs. BMW has said the German premium brand might shift some production of those SUVs to China.