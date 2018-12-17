Business News
December 17, 2018 / 11:20 AM / in 5 hours

Mercedes-Benz cuts China prices after tariff on U.S.-made cars suspended

1 Min Read

Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BEIJING (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it would offer discounts on cars imported into China from the United States until March 31 after Beijing suspended additional tariffs on U.S.-made cars.

Prices of four models were cut by between 36,000 yuan ($5,219.96) and 135,000 yuan, the Daimler AG-owned (DAIGn.DE) company said on its microblog.

China will temporarily suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts starting January 1, the finance ministry said on Friday, following a truce in a trade war between China and the United States.

Tesla said on Friday it had cut prices on its Model S and Model X vehicles in China after China’s tariff reduction.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Yilei Sun and Adam Jourdan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.