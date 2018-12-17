Mercedes-Benz cuts China prices after tariff on U.S.-made cars suspended

Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BEIJING (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it would offer discounts on cars imported into China from the United States until March 31 after Beijing suspended additional tariffs on U.S.-made cars.

Prices of four models were cut by between 36,000 yuan ($5,219.96) and 135,000 yuan, the Daimler AG-owned (DAIGn.DE) company said on its microblog.

China will temporarily suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts starting January 1, the finance ministry said on Friday, following a truce in a trade war between China and the United States.

Tesla said on Friday it had cut prices on its Model S and Model X vehicles in China after China’s tariff reduction.