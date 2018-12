A worker inspects imported cars at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China, the world’s biggest car market, expects to sell 28 million vehicles in 2019, roughly level with 2018, its Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

This week, China reported its biggest monthly drop in automobile sales since 2012 in November, at 13.9 percent from a year earlier.