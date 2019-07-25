Business News
July 25, 2019 / 1:58 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

China sees 2019 auto sales down 5% year-on-year: industry association

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along a main road in central Beijing January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) - Auto sales in China are seen falling 5% year-on-year to 26.68 million units in 2019, the country’s top industry association said.

Sales for new energy vehicles were expected to total 1.5 million units from a previous forecast of 1.6 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufactures (CAAM) said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Data released by CAAM earlier this month showed vehicle sales in the world’s top auto market contracted for a 12th straight month in June, with China’s economy slowing while it remains locked in a bruising trade spat with the United States.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, Writing By Min Zhang; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below