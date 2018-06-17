China's BYD recalls cars with Takata airbag inflators: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd (1121.HK) has announced a recall of over 10,000 cars equipped with accident-prone Takata airbag inflators, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo of BYD is painted inside an assembly line of the automobile maker in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The recall covers 10,064 Denza models made between Sept. 19, 2014 and Dec. 5, 2017, Xinhua said, citing the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2017. Picture taken February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Takata air bag inflator ruptured in a fatal car crash in Malaysia, Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said early this month, in what appears to be the 23rd death worldwide linked to the faulty part that can emit deadly metal fragments.

More than 290 injuries worldwide are also linked to Takata inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. The defect led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection in June 2017.

In April, auto components maker Key Safety Systems completed a $1.6 billion deal to acquire Takata. The merged company is now known as Joyson Safety Systems and is a subsidiary of China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp (600699.SS).

Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive Co, a joint venture between BYD and German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), will be responsible for replacing the defective airbags free of charge, Xinhua said.