China's Chery Auto plans to sell cars in EU, United States: chairman

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Chery Automobile, which has a manufacturing partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) (TAMO.NS), is planning to sell its own-branded cars in the European Union and United States for the first time, its chairman said.

It currently exports only to other markets in Asia, and to Africa and Latin America. It did not give a timeframe for the new exports to commence.

Chery expects to report positive year-on-year sales growth this year, Yin Tongyue, chairman of the Wuhu-based automaker said, citing supportive policies and recovering demand. He said sales of firm’s venture with JLR are picking up.