July 10, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

China's Didi, Germany's Continental to develop connected vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with German automotive supplier Continental AG to jointly develop connected vehicles and design purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) for Didi’s services.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is seen at their new drivers center in Toluca, Mexico, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

Didi said the two companies signed what it called a strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai.

“Based on DiDi’s practical experience on mobility as well as Continental’s advanced products and technologies … the parties will explore cooperation mainly in the areas of intelligent & connected vehicles (ICV) and customized new energy vehicles,” Didi said in a statement.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

