Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor for new retail opportunities
#Business News
December 7, 2017 / 8:06 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor for new retail opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA.N) said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Ford Motor (F.N) on strategic cooperation to jointly explore areas such as connectivity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

FILE PHOTO: The Ford Motor Company logo is pictured at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“The agreement aims to explore new ways to redefine how consumers purchase and own vehicles, as well as how to leverage digital channels to identify new retail opportunities,” Alibaba said in a press release.

The agreement between Alibaba and Ford is to “explore a pilot study” for new retail opportunities, it added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
