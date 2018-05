BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) vehicle sales in China dropped 26 percent in April from a year earlier to 69,503 vehicles, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The new Ford Focus car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Sales volume during the first four months of the year totaled 276,642 vehicles, down 21 percent from the same period a year ago.