BEIJING (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s (F.N) China vehicle sales slumped 38 percent in June from a year earlier to 62,057 vehicles, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: New Ford Focus is presented during a media preview of the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

That took sales for the first half of the year to 400,443 vehicles, down 25 percent from the same period a year ago.