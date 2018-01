SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s (7267.T) sales in China rose 6.2 percent in December from a year ago to 141,195 vehicles, after climbing 11.3 percent in November, the company said on Thursday.

Honda’s sales volume in 2017 totaled 1.44 million vehicles, up 15.5 percent from the same period a year ago. Its sales in China rose 24 percent in 2016.