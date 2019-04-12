Honda's China sales likely to catch U.S. sales in two-three years: CEO

A Honda Li Nian EV concept car is displayed during a media preview of the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Honda’s sales in China are likely to catch up with its sales in the United States within two to three years and the firm would like them to eventually overtake U.S. sales, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

Takahiro Hachigo made the comments to a small group of reporters after the official opening of a new plant in Wuhan.

Hachigo said that the catch-up could happen “soon”, later clarifying to Reuters that he was referring to a two-to-three-year time period.

“We would like China sales to overtake the U.S.,” he said, adding that the company did not expect U.S. sales to increase significantly.

Honda’s manufacturing capacity in China could be expanded if necessary, he added.

Honda last year sold roughly 1.7 million vehicles in the United States and 1.4 million in China.