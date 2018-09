TIANJIN (Reuters) - China will strictly prevent haphazard investment and low-level redundant development in the automobile industry, an official from the state planning agency said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, China June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Nian Yong, head of the National Development and Reform Commission’s (NDRC) Department of Industrial Coordination, was speaking at an industry forum in Tianjin.