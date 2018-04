(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) vehicle sales in China rose 2.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 122,959 vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the Nissan Kicks crossover at the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

For the first three months of the year, China sales volume totaled about 336,131 vehicles for the Yokohama-based company, up 6.9 percent from the same period a year ago, it said.