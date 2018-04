BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) sales in China grew approximately 2 percent in March from a year earlier to 352,346 vehicles, the U.S. automaker said on Sunday.

The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

That took sales volume in the first three months of the year to 986,052 vehicles, up 8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM’s sales volume in 2017 totaled 4.04 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.