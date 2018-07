BEIJING (Reuters) - China is considering a further reduction in electric-vehicle subsidies next year, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO - A charging cable is seen hooked to a car at a State Grid Corporation of China charging point for electric vehicles in Beijing, China March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Beijing is scaling back subsidies to push automakers to focus more on technological improvements instead of relying on fiscal policy, the report said.