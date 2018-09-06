Toyota, Geely in talks about cooperation in hybrid vehicle tech

BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it is in talks with Chinese automaker Geely [GEELY.UL] about cooperation in gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle technology, but nothing has been decided on the matter.

The Toyota logo is shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Japanese automaker said in a statement to Reuters that it and Geely are currently “communicating with each other” about gasoline-electric hybrid technology.

“Toyota has been conducting the business with the open policy which also applies to the area of electrification technologies. The relationship with Geely (Toyota is exploring) is also based on this open policy,” the statement said.

Toyota’s response comes after a Chinese media report said Geely was working with Toyota on the conventional hybrid technology. The report said details on the joint effort would be announced soon.