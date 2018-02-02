FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
February 2, 2018 / 5:28 AM / in an hour

Toyota aims to sell as many as 1.4 million vehicles in China this year: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) aims to sell as many as 1.4 million vehicles in China this year, compared with 1.29 million sold in 2017, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

    The people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to comment publicly on the matter, said the target was a “stretch goal” for the company this year - a target that is not the baseline sales forecast and one that executives acknowledge will be difficult to achieve.

    The firm is expected to disclose its January sales performance in China later on Friday.

    Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Se Young Lee

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.