Toyota aims to sell as many as 1.4 million vehicles in China this year: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) aims to sell as many as 1.4 million vehicles in China this year, compared with 1.29 million sold in 2017, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to comment publicly on the matter, said the target was a “stretch goal” for the company this year - a target that is not the baseline sales forecast and one that executives acknowledge will be difficult to achieve.

The firm is expected to disclose its January sales performance in China later on Friday.