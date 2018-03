BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China fell 6.3 percent in February from a year earlier to about 76,700 vehicles, the company said on Monday.

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp is seen at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

For the first two months of the year, volumes totaled about 203,400 vehicles, up 10.8 percent from the same period a year ago.