BEIJING (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) vehicle sales in China rose 8.6 percent in May from a year earlier to 122,400 vehicles, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is seen on a company's Corolla car in Caracas, Venezuela October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The result follows a 9 percent increase in April.

Over the first five months of the year, Toyota sold 562,200 vehicles in China, up 8.7 percent from a year ago.