FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China may soon set date for ban on new petrol, diesel cars: expert
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 27, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 22 days ago

China may soon set date for ban on new petrol, diesel cars: expert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FUSCHL AM SEE, Austria (Reuters) - China may join Britain and France in banning new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 and could set an earlier deadline, the secretary-general of the World Energy Council (WEC) said.

The Asian nation, which has been blighted by pollution, is the world’s largest car market.

A government announcement on a decision to ban new cars powered by fossil fuels by 2040 or earlier was “very likely within the next few months,” said WEC Secretary-General Christoph Frei at an energy conference in Austria.

“This would be a revolution for the auto industry,” he said.

A senior Chinese official said this month the country had begun studying when to ban the production and sale of cars using traditional fuels. He did not give a timeline for an announcement.

China is targeting 35 million vehicle sales by 2025 and wants new energy vehicles (NEVs) to make up at least one-fifth of that total, the Industry Ministry said in April.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.