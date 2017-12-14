China auto body says market to slow to 3 percent growth in 2018: CCTV

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s automotive market, the world’s largest, is likely to see growth slow to around 3 percent next year, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday, citing the country’s automotive manufacturers association.

A man takes a look at BMW cars at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) also predicted 3.5 percent growth this year, down from an earlier target of 5 percent growth, after the body flagged weak car sales growth ahead earlier this month.