China auto body says market to slow to 3 percent growth in 2018: CCTV
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
December 14, 2017 / 2:12 AM / in 33 minutes

China auto body says market to slow to 3 percent growth in 2018: CCTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s automotive market, the world’s largest, is likely to see growth slow to around 3 percent next year, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday, citing the country’s automotive manufacturers association.

A man takes a look at BMW cars at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) also predicted 3.5 percent growth this year, down from an earlier target of 5 percent growth, after the body flagged weak car sales growth ahead earlier this month.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
