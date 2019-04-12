China March auto sales fall at slowest pace in seven months

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s auto sales fell again in March but the pace of decline was the slowest in seven months, industry data shows, as car makers reduced retail prices to boost business after Beijing handed out tax cuts to spur consumer spending.

Sales fell 5.2 percent from a year ago to 2.52 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Friday, marking the ninth straight month of decline in the world’s largest auto market.

But this was the smallest rate of decline since August.

“This shows that the Chinese auto market is moving up and will enhance the confidence of the industry,” said Alan Kang, Shanghai based analyst at LMC Automotive.

“We expect China’s auto market to see positive growth in the third quarter and a relatively large increase in the fourth quarter,” Kang added.

Policymakers have unveiled a range of policies such as reducing the country’s value-added tax to stimulate demand for cars in China as the industry faces a major slowdown.

In 2018, China’s car market marked its first contraction in over two decades against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war.

But sales are likely to be supported going forward as car makers, underpinned by state measures, have started lowering prices in China to drive up business.

New energy vehicle (NEV) sales remain a bright spot, rising 85.4 percent in March to 126,000 units, the CAAM said.

NEV sales in China jumped almost 62 percent last year even as the broader auto market contracted.

China has been a keen supporter of NEV - pure battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrids - and has started implementing NEV sales quota requirements for automakers.

After rolling out a generous 5-year NEV subsidy program in 2016 to support sales and encourage innovation, Beijing recently pledged to phase it out by 2020 and raise standards for vehicles eligible for subsidies amid criticism some firms have become too reliant on the funds.