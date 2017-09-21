FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus opens China A330 plant amid market push
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 3:49 AM / in a month

Airbus opens China A330 plant amid market push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIANJIN (Reuters) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on Wednesday opened its Chinese completion plant for A330 jets, with hopes that an increased presence in the world’s fastest growing aviation market would help boost demand for the firm’s profitable but ageing wide-body jets.

Europe’s largest aerospace firm marked the opening of center in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin with the delivery of the first A330 jet from the plant to Tianjin Airlines.

The center is a joint venture between the Aviation Industry Corporation of China [SASADY.UL] and Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company [TJFTZ.UL] and was first agreed during a visit by President Xi Jinping to France in 2014.

Airbus already has a final assembly line for single-aisle A320 jets in Tianjin, which began operations in 2008.

At the center just opened, Airbus will perform tasks such as aircraft painting, cabin installations as well as flight tests on aircraft received from Airbus’ final assembly line in Toulouse, France.

Airbus’ main U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), is also ramping up its footprint in the country as it vies for orders. It has said it will build a 737 completion plant in eastern China with planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd [CMAFC.UL].

Reporting by Joseph Campbell in TIANJIN; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.