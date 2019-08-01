Business News
Fourth prototype of China's C919 jet completes first test flight: media

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The fourth prototype of China’s home-built C919 narrowbody passenger jet completed its first test flight on Thursday, state media said, as the country pushes forward with a homegrown rival to Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and Boeing Co (BA.N) planes.

The test flight in Shanghai lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes, the People’s Daily reported on its Twitter account.

The third C919 prototype conducted its first test flight in December.

