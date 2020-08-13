China's July air passenger numbers fall 34.1% year-on-year: regulator

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Thursday that passenger numbers in July fell 34.1% from a year earlier.

That marked a recovery from a year-on-year decline of 42.4% in June.

By August 12, there was a total of 93 Chinese and foreign airlines allowed to operate 187 international routes, connecting China to 50 countries, Wu Shijie, an official with Civil Aviation Administration of China, told an online briefing.