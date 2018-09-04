FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says will seek private investment in general aviation airports

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said it will encourage and seek to attract private investment to help build general aviation airports to improve transport connectivity and curb local government debt risks.

The National Development and Reform Commission made the comments in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

China has been looking to spur its fledgling general aviation industry which uses aircraft such as private jets and helicopters. It has also said that it wants to open China’s broader aviation industry up to more private investment.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
