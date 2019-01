The third prototype of China's home-built passenger jet C919 takes off during its first test flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China December December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will invest as much as 85 billion yuan ($12.41 billion) in aviation infrastructure this year to support the industry’s development, the country’s aviation authority said on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China made the comment in a statement it posted on its website about its goals for 2019.

($1 = 6.8496 Chinese yuan)