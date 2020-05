FILE PHOTO: March 16, 2020 picture of people wearing face masks walk at Beijing Capital International Airport as the country tries to contain imported cases of coronavirus. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday that passenger numbers fell 68.5% in April from a year earlier to 16.72 million.

That compared with a year-on-year decline of 71.7% in March.