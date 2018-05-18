FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China's Baidu says COO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top search engine, Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), said on Friday its Chief Operating Officer Lu Qi will step down.

FILE PHOTO: A woman is silhouetted against the Baidu logo at a new product launch from Baidu, in Shanghai, China, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Lu joined the company in late 2016 when it was restructuring to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and is leaving the role in July due to personal and family reasons, Baidu said in a social media posting.

    The outgoing executive will remain Vice Chairman of Baidu and Vice President Wang Haifeng will now oversee the company’s AI projects, Baidu said.

    Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar

