Bank of China says feels sorry for investors' loss on oil products

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of China logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

BEIJING (Reuters) - Bank of China said on Friday it is deeply sorry for the losses of investors who had invested in its crude oil futures trading product.

It had sent several messages via various channels including SMS as well as phone calls to remind its invetors of the risks regarding the recent fluctuation of oil prices since April 6, the bank said in a statement.

Chinese investors who traded Bank of China’s crude oil futures trading product are protesting the bank’s decision to settle the trades at historic negative prices, claiming the bank should have done more to protect their interests.