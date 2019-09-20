China drafts bar for net capital of banks' wealth management units

BEIJING (Reuters) - China released draft rules on net capital management of commercial banks’ wealth management units on Friday, a follow-up move to regulate the risk of country’s newly structured wealth management industry.
Net capital of commercial banks’ wealth management units should be no less than 500 million yuan ($70.54 million) or 40% of the units’ net assets, according to a draft rules released by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Committee (CBIRC) on its website.
Net capital of the units should be also no less than 100% of their risk capital, the CBIRC added.
The regulator unveiled in late 2018 long-awaited rules governing commercial banks’ asset management subsidiaries, relaxing the investment criteria of wealth management funds for banks, yet pending detailed regulations.
