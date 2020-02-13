China arrests former China Development Bank chairman: media

FILE PHOTO: China Development Bank Chairman Hu Huaibang attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Firmer China Development Bank chairman Hu Huaibang has been arrested for suspected serious violations of discipline, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Hu had been with the policy bank since 2013 and was also the top official of the ruling Communist Party at the bank.

He stepped down last September amid corruption allegations and has been investigated by country’s graft-busting agency since late July. Hu was expelled from the Communist Party for serious violations of discipline in January.