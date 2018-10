BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve its supervision mechanism for combating money laundering and for countering terrorism financing, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Anti-money laundering efforts are important to contain risks at a time when China is opening up its financial sector and trying to clamp down on financial risks, according to a statement on the website of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).