FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 23, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China banking and insurance regulator issues revisions to foreign ownership regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator published on Thursday revisions to existing regulations in line with Beijing’s plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in the country’s financial sector.

China earlier this year announced it would allow 51 percent foreign ownership of brokerages and life insurers, with that cap to be removed by 2021. Ownership curbs were also to be eased in other financial industries including banking.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.