FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 6, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

China trust industry outstanding total assets down 3.18 percent from start of 2018: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Outstanding total assets in China’s trust industry fell 3.18 percent from the start of 2018 to 25.41 trillion yuan ($3.97 trillion) as of end-April, the banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday.

Trust loans dropped by 11.11 billion yuan since the beginning of the year to 8.39 trillion yuan at end-April, the regulator said in an online statement.

China will continue to crack down on market chaos in trust industry in accordance with new rules on asset management industry, it added.

Authorities are in the third year of a clampdown on riskier financing practices, including shadow banking which is often linked with trust industry activity.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.