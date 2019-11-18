Business News
China anti-graft agency says Bank of Jilin's ex-chief under probe

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Monday the former chairman of Bank of Jilin is being investigated, according to a statement on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

Zhang Baoxiang, the bank’s ex-chairman and ex-party chief, is suspected of serious violation of laws and regulations, CCDI said, without elaborating.

Zhang stepped down from his roles in the bank in November, according to the statement.

Bank of Jilin was not immediately contactable for comment.

