Breakingviews - The Exchange: China’s bad debt opportunity

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing is letting lenders go belly-up as it attacks systemic risk. That’s all fine for Benjamin Fanger, founder of ShoreVest, a manager $1.8 bln of soured loans. He talks with Pete Sweeney about the message China is sending bankers, and the opportunity for foreign investors.
