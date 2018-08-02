China cuts banks' risk weightings for debt-for-equity swaps: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s financial sector regulator has lowered risk weighting requirements for debt-for-equity swaps to push commercial banks to accelerate the pace of resolving mounting corporate debts, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Stakes in listed companies’ will have a weighting of 250 percent when banks calculate risk-weighted assets, while stakes in unlisted companies will carry a weighting of 400 percent, the sources said, citing an internal notice of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The regulator did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Compared with previous regulations that have banks’ risk weightings at 1,250 percent for equity investments in commercial entities and at 400 percent for policy-directed equity stakes, the new rules reduce capital required for lenders to conduct debt-for-equity swaps.