April 27, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's AgBank first-quarter profit rises 5 percent, bad loan ratio falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s third-largest lender, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) (1288.HK) (601288.SS), reported on Friday a 5.43 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as bad loan ratios fell.

The logo of the Agricultural Bank of China is displayed at its headquarters in Hong Kong's financial Central district August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

AgBank said net profit for the first three months of the year totaled 58.74 billion yuan ($9.27 billion), versus 55.7 billion yuan a year ago.

Three analysts on average had forecast profit growth of 6.7 percent for the quarter, according to data compiled by Reuters.

    AgBank’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.68 percent by end-March, from 1.81 percent at end-December.

    The volume of NPLs fell by 7.1 billion yuan over the three-month period from 194 billion yuan at end-December. ($1 = 6.3366 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai, Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Neil Fullick

