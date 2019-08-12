Chinese banks' NPL ratio edges up to 1.81% at end-second-quarter: regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.81% at the end of June, slightly higher than 1.8% at the end of the first quarter, the country’s banking and insurance regulator said on Monday.

The outstanding amount of NPLs totaled 2.24 trillion yuan ($317.11 billion) by the end of the second quarter, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on its website.

China commercial banks’ core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was at 10.71% at the end of June, the CBIRC said.