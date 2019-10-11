Sports News
October 11, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

NBA says no media sessions for Nets, Lakers for rest of China trip: ESPN reporter

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) has decided not to make the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers available to media during the rest of their China trip amid a furor over a Houston Rockets executive’s tweet supporting Hong Kong’s protesters, according to a tweet by an ESPN reporter.

A statement from the U.S. league quoted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin in a tweet said the teams “have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad” and that it would be unfair to ask them to address the situation in real time.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kevin Liffey

