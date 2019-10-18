China denies that it demanded firing of Houston Rockets GM Morey

FILE PHOTO: An NBA logo is seen on the facade of its flagship store at the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry on Friday rebutted National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver’s claim that Beijing asked that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey be fired for his tweet supporting Hong Kong’s protesters.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that China never posed such a requirement.

Silver, speaking at an event in New York, said the league told the Chinese authorities that Morey would not be disciplined or fired.